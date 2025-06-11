Maverick Broadcasting Network
Maverick Broadcasting Network Is Destroying the Deep State's Media Matrix in Real Time
The war for truth is now. Choose your side.
8 hrs ago
•
Jeff Dornik
,
Alex Newman
, and
Dustin Faulkner
1
Black America Betrayed While Illegals Get Rich Off Democrat-Engineered Urban Cleansing
Jarome Bell teams up with national security expert JJ Carrell to rip the veil off one of the most grotesque betrayals in modern American history.
10 hrs ago
•
Jeff Dornik
4:12
The Abortion Cartel Is Built on Fear, Lies and Financial Slavery
In a nation hijacked by globalist death cults and eugenic billionaires, one organization dares to defy the abortion-industrial complex—and Battlefront…
Jun 10
•
Jeff Dornik
and
Dustin Faulkner
2
1:08
Was the Trump vs Musk Feud a Scripted Psyop to Collapse Democrat Loyalty?
Eric and Bob are the rare voices daring to ask the real questions: Was the clash between Musk and Trump real, or was it scripted for a higher purpose?
Jun 10
•
Jeff Dornik
3
1:25
The Quiet Gold Rebellion Could Shatter the Central Bank Control Grid Forever
Gold surged over 29% in 2024 and is projected to challenge $3,000/oz in 2025 as central banks slash rates and the U.S. dollar weakens.
Jun 10
•
Jeff Dornik
1
Whistleblower Exposes CCP Plot to Use COVID as a Weapon Against America
Dr. Michael Scheuer and Col. Mike sit down with whistleblower and truth warrior Victor Hugo Vaca—a man the Mockingbird Media tried to erase.
Jun 10
•
Jeff Dornik
2
1:15
Marjorie Taylor Greene Voted for AI Tyranny Without Actually Reading the Big Beautiful Bill
This isn’t your grandma’s GOP podcast. This is war on lies, and Anna Matson doesn’t hold back.
Jun 9
•
Jeff Dornik
5
4:12
Dr. Tenpenny Unmasks Vaccines as the Trojan Horse of Global Control
Buckle up, patriots. The medical-industrial complex has been playing God, and it’s time to burn their house of cards to the ground.
Jun 9
•
Jeff Dornik
4
1:12
The Big Beautiful Bill is a Trojan Horse Gutting State Rights While "Conservatives" Cheer It On
In the latest Unsanctioned episode, Jeff Dornik and guest Anna Matson rip the veil off the illusion of democracy, sounding the alarm on how the American…
Jun 5
•
Jeff Dornik
2
4:05
Shannon Joy Unleashes on MAGA Mirage, Elon’s Transhumanist Agenda, and the CDC Lie Machine
In the latest Unsanctioned episode, host Jeff Dornik sits down with firebrand truth-teller Shannon Joy—and what unfolds is nothing short of nuclear.
Jun 5
•
Jeff Dornik
3
1
4:04
Parents Versus Predators: Ann Vandersteel Exposes the Alphabet Mafia's Classroom Brainwashing
America’s soul is under siege—and Ann Vandersteel is here with the ammo to fight back.
Jun 5
•
Jeff Dornik
1
1:41
Dr Jim Thorp Reveals mRNA Shots Slash Ovarian Reserve by 60 Percent in Bombshell Study
Ann Vandersteel sits down with Dr. Jim Thorp, a whistleblower OBGYN who's spent over a decade warning about the dark underbelly of Big Pharma's grip on…
Jun 5
•
Jeff Dornik
1
1:13
