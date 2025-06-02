Ann Vandersteel and Maureen Steele Expose CPS as a State-Run Child Trafficking Cartel

In a bombshell episode of American Made,

and Maureen Steele detonate the truth behind a crisis that has been festering in the shadows of so-called “child protection.” What they’re uncovering is not a fluke. It’s not rare. It’s not a mistake. It is a systemic, state-sanctioned abduction machine—a coordinated federal and state-level apparatus that destroys families under the fraudulent guise of “safety.”

Broadcasting directly from the frontline of tyranny, Vandersteel revealed, “We were looking into a state-sanctioned kidnapping where children were taken... at gunpoint in Texas.” This was the Rivera family case. Let that sink in: federal and state agencies—sworn to uphold constitutional liberty—are now armed kidnappers.

What’s their crime? Refusing a vitamin K shot. That’s right. The Rivera family refused a pharmaceutical injection for their 9-month-old child—an act of parental discretion that once defined America’s medical freedom. That choice was then used as pretext to tear their family apart at gunpoint. No due process. No jury. No justice.

As Steele and Vandersteel prepare to release their upcoming documentary Taken: State-Sanctioned Kidnapping, they’re also preparing to drop the hammer with a federal lawsuit that spans both Texas and Massachusetts. According to Vandersteel, this isn’t an isolated case—it’s a pattern:

“This subject... unfortunately, impacts millions and millions of families across these beautiful United States, where an agency completely violates your constitutional rights.”

This isn’t social work—it’s medical martial law wrapped in Woke corporate media silence. Your child can be taken on the word of a government-trusted “health official” or a woke kindergarten teacher who thinks spanking is abuse and believes men can get pregnant.

“They've... taken families and just shaken 'em upside down, destroyed them, kept the parents separated, and the children farmed out,” Vandersteel said, describing the psychotic tactics used to dismantle the American family unit.

This is child trafficking in its most sinister form—run not by cartels in the jungle, but by bureaucrats in state offices. If Epstein’s island was the underworld’s playground, then CPS and their army of family court judges are the new gatekeepers to legalized, incentivized child theft.

And let’s talk incentives. Billions in federal grants are pumped into state CPS agencies under Title IV-E. The more children they “rescue,” the more cash they rake in. This is the new-for-profit foster industrial complex—and it’s protected by lawyers, judges, and politicians in both red and blue states.

While the media smears parents as “anti-vaxxers” or “conspiracy theorists,” Vandersteel and Steele are standing where the corporate press dares not go—alongside the families being railroaded in kangaroo courts and SWAT raids, because they chose liberty over government conformity.

The documentary drops in just a few weeks. The lawsuit is coming. But American Made already fired the first warning shot. If you're still thinking this is just a tragic mistake or a bureaucratic mix-up, think again. This is targeted warfare against the American family.

Tune in, get angry, and get ready. The truth is no longer underground—it’s locked, loaded, and coming for the deep state criminals behind the CPS racket.

This is the war they never wanted you to see. The state is no longer protecting children—it’s possessing them, weaponizing broken systems against the very fabric of the American family. And the corporate media? Silent. Complicit. Bought and paid for. If you're still getting your news from legacy networks, you're already behind enemy lines. That’s why it’s time to unplug from the matrix and lock in with real journalism that tells the hard truth.

