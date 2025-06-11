Black America Betrayed While Illegals Get Rich Off Democrat-Engineered Urban Cleansing

In a searing new episode of The Radical Republicans, Navy veteran and unapologetic patriot Jarome Bell teams up with national security expert

to rip the veil off one of the most grotesque betrayals in modern American history—the deliberate demolition of Black communities by Democrat operatives and the globalist regime propping up illegal invaders.

Jarome Bell doesn't mince words. “We have to stop doing that shit,” he declares. "People in these Democrat neighborhoods that's run by Blacks, that’s run by these people, and they're still shitholes." For over three decades, inner cities like Baltimore, Detroit, and Chicago have been ruled by the same corrupt class of political parasites—Maxine Waters, AOC, and their Marxist clones—peddling empty promises while funneling resources into the pockets of criminal illegal aliens.

Why, Bell demands, do voters keep empowering those who hate them? “They don't care about you. They don't even live in the neighborhoods,” Bell spits. And he's right. These elites sip champagne in gated communities while Americans rot in drug-ridden hellscapes engineered by woke policies and open borders.

JJ Carrell takes the red pill even further. In his groundbreaking documentary What Is Treason?, Carrell exposes how Chicago’s school system—once a beacon of opportunity for Black children—has been hijacked by illegals. “In Chicago... almost 50% of the kids in the school system are illegal aliens,” Carrell explains. “And they don’t even speak English, yet they have better test scores than Black students.”

Let that sink in.

How? “Because all the money gets redistributed,” Carrell reveals. “They push the Black students into poverty and despair, and they rise up illegal aliens.” The American taxpayer is funding the destruction of Black America while uplifting a foreign invasion force.

This is not just neglect. It’s a deliberate policy of replacement. “They were moving Black residents out of even that disgusting place,” Carrell says about South Side Chicago, “and giving illegal aliens $9,000 vouchers for housing.”

This is engineered demographic warfare. Urban cleansing. Not a conspiracy theory—this is documented, this is real, this is treason.

And the rot goes straight to the top. Illegal aliens are not just draining our schools and housing—they’re now running the government. “There’s a congresswoman from Illinois, Dahlia Ramirez,” Carrell warns. “She is an illegal alien from Guatemala... and no one said anything.”

This should be front-page news. Instead, it's buried. Because the corporate press is complicit. Because your government is run by enemies.

“If I still had arrest authority,” Carrell rages, “I would've gotten that Guatemalan, and I would've already arrested and deported her fat ass.” The rage is justified. The system has collapsed. The Constitution is mocked daily by globalist foot soldiers operating from within.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat golden boy, is making veiled threats to dox and endanger ICE and Border Patrol agents. JJ Carrell asks the obvious: “Why is he not removed?” The answer? Because the Deep State protects its own while criminalizing patriots.

This episode is not for the faint of heart. It is raw, unfiltered truth—the kind that gets you banned, censored, and demonized. But Jarome Bell and JJ Carrell don’t care. They are here to expose treason. To name names. And to call Americans—Black, White, Latino, everyone who believes in America First—to stand up before it’s too late.

This is the battle cry. Watch. Share. And never comply.

The Radical Republicans: Where truth still lives, and the enemies of America are named out loud.

This is the truth they don’t want you hearing. The regime is terrified of voices like ours—because we name the traitors, we expose the plots, and we fight for real Americans. If you’re done with the lies, if you’re ready to break free from the propaganda matrix, then follow Maverick Broadcasting Network on Pickax. Go paid, unlock the exclusive content they’re desperate to keep hidden, and join the front lines of the information war. This is your country—take it back.

Watch the full episode of The Radical Republicans: