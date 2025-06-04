Black Conservatives Say Once You Leave the Democrat Plantation You Never Go Back Again

In a scorched-earth episode of The Radical Republicans, Jarome Bell and Benj Irby drop an unfiltered truth bomb on the race-baiting, vote-hustling scam that is modern Democrat politics. If you're easily offended, this episode isn't for you. But if you're sick of the lies, the fear, the sellouts, and the silence, you're going to want to listen twice.

The conversation rips the mask off the latest betrayal: reparations promised to Black Americans… quietly handed over to illegal aliens. “Illegals just got 20 years,” says Irby, seething. “New niggas wanted, they gave to legals in your face.”

This isn't about theory. It's about facts. It's about theft.

“The legals got the reparations,” Bell fires back. “They got their reparations.”

And what did Black America get? More empty promises. More handouts with strings. More Democrat bootlicks holding the whip.

But here’s the deeper cut: the real oppressors aren’t in the GOP, and they’re not even all white. “It’s all a bunch of Black people,” Irby points out. “We police each other and keep each other in this Democrat bullshit… Mind you, the Democrats done gave their reparations to fucking illegals, but you mad at me though.”

This episode obliterates the sacred cows of the liberal narrative. The hosts expose the true source of Black oppression: cowardice, conformity, and the cult of Democrat loyalty. Say the wrong thing, support the wrong candidate (read: Trump), and you're suddenly a coon, a sellout, a pariah.

“I’m just gonna try to pull my Black card that I gave away years ago anyway,” Bell says. “Because we dare speak up against the bullshit. We dare speak the truth.”

And here’s the part that terrifies the Left: once a Black man or woman walks away from the Democrat plantation, they never go back.

“You never see a conservative Black going back, do you?” Irby asks. “You never see that.”

Why? Because freedom is addictive. And the truth? It’s contagious. “Show me a Black conservative that’s doing bad,” Bell challenges. “Show me any Black city, any Black community with everybody Black in charge that’s doing good.”

You can’t.

Because the system isn't broken—it was built this way.

This episode is more than controversial—it’s revolutionary. It’s a cultural rebellion. It’s Black America standing up and saying: We’re done being used.

The question now is—will you listen?

Watch the full episode of The Radical Republicans now.

Uncensored. Unapologetic. Unleashed.

