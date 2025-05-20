Britfield Is the Red Pill Your Children Desperately Need

On the latest explosive episode of Two Mikes, Dr. Michael Scheuer and Col. Mike dive deep with author and global strategist Chad Stewart, the mind behind the Britfield series — a literary juggernaut that's not just shaking up the publishing industry, but threatening to derail the globalist machine poisoning the minds of our children.

“If you think about the stuff that's been pouring out… witchcraft, magic, demigods, superheroes — it disconnects kids from reality and makes them feel less than they are.”

— Chad Stewart

Let that sink in. The ruling elite, Big Tech, Hollywood, the publishing houses — they’ve spent decades shoving occult symbolism and Marxist sludge down the throats of our youth. Their goal? Psychological submission. Generational decay. But Stewart isn’t just calling them out — he’s fighting back.

The Britfield series is everything the New World Order fears: fact-based, reality-rooted, and packed with stealth education that rips the veil off their agenda. Stewart threads together a narrative spanning the globe — from Austria to Russia, from China to Australia — weaving in themes of loyalty, courage, and liberty in the face of tyranny. This isn’t just a children’s book. It’s a red-pill delivery system.

“We include things such as the dangers of artificial intelligence, quantum computers and data collection, AI manipulation of the stock market, push for one world digital currency, the hidden group that dictate world events…”

— Chad Stewart

That’s right. While Disney churns out content to normalize gender confusion and state worship, Stewart’s books walk readers — young and old — through the very real systems of control being erected across the planet: social credit scores, fiat enslavement, DNA splicing, digital surveillance.

“You can't even buy a head of lettuce or a bottle of Coke without a camera tracking you in China.”

— Col. Mike

It’s all happening. And while the sheep sleep, Stewart is doing what few dare — putting it in print, and making it accessible for the next generation of patriots.

Even Dr. Michael Scheuer, former CIA analyst and author of Imperial Hubris, knows the stakes: “I wrote about the Uighur genocide in China. The moment they realized that, my book was recalled. That’s how fast the machine moves when you speak truth.”

And yet, Britfield is spreading like wildfire. It’s already reached over a dozen countries — and the fire’s just starting. With a feature film in the works, Chad Stewart is on a collision course with the gatekeepers of modern culture.

“We're in phase 14 of our marketing strategy… This isn't just a book. It’s a movement.”

— Chad Stewart

The message is clear: Britfield isn’t just a series. It’s a declaration of war against the Deep State's cultural indoctrination. And this week’s “Two Mikes” lays it all out — with receipts, with vision, and with fire.

If you care about truth, if you care about your children, and if you're ready to fight back against the globalist cancer infecting our schools, screens, and shelves, then listen now.

This is the kind of interview they don’t want you to hear.

The tide is turning. And Britfield is leading the charge.

Watch the full episode of Two Mikes: