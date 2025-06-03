Child Protective Services Is America’s Hidden Trafficking Cartel

In this scorching episode of Steel News,

to expose what might be the most dangerous and underreported scandal in modern America: the systematic destruction of families by a rogue network of bureaucrats, judges, and state agents hiding behind the banner of “child welfare.”

This isn’t your average exposé — it’s a flamethrower aimed directly at the beating heart of the Deep State’s most perverse operation. And it all starts with a simple question: Who gave the government the right to steal your children?

“You're basically railroaded,” Vandersteel says. “You're not in a common law court. You have no due process. You have no jury. You're just handed a black-robed tyrant and a script.”

If you thought the Constitution still had weight in this country, think again. According to Vandersteel and Kanafani, the courts that make life-or-death decisions about parental rights aren’t governed by the Constitution — they’re run under admiralty law. That’s right. A maritime legal system originally meant for ships at sea is now quietly dictating custody battles in your hometown.

“That’s where we first saw the birth of admiralty law on land,” says Kanafani. “And now it’s everywhere — and no one’s talking about it.”

CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES OR STATE-SPONSORED TRAFFICKING?

Let’s get one thing straight: CPS isn’t just broken — it’s weaponized. Fueled by Title IV-E funding through the Health and Human Services leviathan, this system rewards states for removing children from their homes. In other words, the more families they destroy, the more money they make.

“There’s an entire cottage industry of parasites feeding off family trauma,” Vandersteel warns. “Counselors, cops, judges, state-appointed attorneys — they all get paid when a family gets ripped apart.”

This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is documented reality, and it’s happening in all 50 states.

You don’t vaccinate your kids? You're “negligent.”

You don’t agree with gender ideology? You're “abusive.”

You discipline your child traditionally? You're “dangerous.”

“It’s all subjective,” says Kanafani. “The rules change depending on who's in power — and what narrative they’re pushing.”

The legal standard isn't justice — it's compliance.

DEMOCRACY IS A LIE — AND THEY’RE USING IT TO DESTROY YOU

One of the boldest claims in this Steel News bombshell is that America is no longer a constitutional republic — it’s an authoritarian democracy masquerading as majority rule. And the Deep State loves it that way.

“What would you call a lynch mob? That’s democracy,” the film clip featured in the episode says. “Majority rule is mob rule. Our Founders gave us a republic to protect individual liberty.”

That liberty is long gone inside family courts, where neighbors have no say, juries are nonexistent, and parents are treated like criminals for resisting the regime’s dogma.

THE REAL INSURRECTION WAS NOVEMBER 3, 2020

While the corporate media fixates on January 6, Vandersteel and Kanafani remind us that the true coup occurred on Election Night 2020, when vote counting “mysteriously” stopped in swing states and America woke up under a regime that doesn’t even pretend to care about the Bill of Rights.

“There was no insurrection,” Vandersteel declares. “It happened on November 3rd. And we have the proof.”

That regime has since greenlit everything from child medical mutilation to vaccine mandates to unconstitutional property seizures — all under the illusion of “democratic governance.”

“Newsflash, everybody: We’re supposed to be in power,” Vandersteel roars. “Where are the arrests? Where’s Comey? Why are we letting these people get away with this?”

FROM INDIA TO AMERICA — COMPLACENCY IS THE KILLER

Kanafani shares a chilling anecdote from India, where an entire plane full of passengers was grounded for over an hour to accommodate one elite businessman. The passengers didn’t rebel — they just shrugged.

“They said, ‘This happens all the time.’ And I thought: This is exactly how tyranny works. You accept it. You go along to keep your sanity.”

Sound familiar? That’s America in 2025. We’ve normalized government overreach, constitutional violations, and even child abductions — as long as they’re done in the name of “health” or “equity.”

GOD, COUNTRY, FAMILY — AND A WARNING

“Your birthright comes from God,” Vandersteel reminds viewers. “The Founders enumerated our rights in the Bill of Rights — and everything after the Tenth Amendment is designed to enslave us.”

That includes the Fourteenth Amendment, which has been twisted and weaponized to justify attacks on Trump, J6 patriots, and parents who simply want to raise their children without federal interference.

“They’re still using the Fourteenth Amendment to try to take down Trump,” Vandersteel warns. “But the people see through it. The real America is waking up.”

This episode of Steel News isn’t just another segment — it’s a call to arms for America First patriots, mothers and fathers, and anyone who still believes that God-given rights matter more than bureaucratic dictates.

If you want the truth they’re trying to bury, if you’re ready to see the full scope of the Deep State’s war on the American family — watch this episode now before it’s memory-holed.

Steel News doesn’t bend. It doesn’t bow. It exposes.

