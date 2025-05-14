Christian Politician Caught Bowing to Islam at Ramadan Dinner

In one of the most explosive episodes of Truth Be Told to date, Dustin Faulkner sits down with Morgan Collier to dismantle the treasonous rot festering at the heart of Texas politics. The topic? An alleged Christian conservative, Texas political operative Wes Verdell, caught fraternizing at a Ramadan Iftar dinner hosted by Muslim Texas Rep. Salman Bojani—a man alleged to have sworn his oath on the Quran and who’s actively pushing legislation that defies the Texas and United States Constitutions.

This isn’t just about interfaith dialogue. It’s about infiltration. It’s about deception. It’s about the slow erosion of Christian conservative values under the guise of tolerance. As Collier puts it, “I would not be caught dead at a dinner where Muslims are specifically throwing this dinner to try to evangelize and, and proselytize other people into their legal system.” Neither would any real defender of the Gospel or the Constitution.

But Wes Verdell, a man claiming to represent Christian conservative values, refuses to even clarify whether it was him in attendance at this Islamic proselytization event. “I… have just been asking over and over again, ‘Is this you, Mr. Verdell, at this Iftar Ramadan dinner?’ And I… to this day, have not gotten an answer,” Collier reveals.

Instead of accountability, Verdell and his wife double down—spinning the attendance as “carrying the gospel.” Yet as Collier rightly questions, “What any other self-representing Christian politician would be doing in an event like that” is beyond comprehension.

Even worse, Verdell attempts to smear Collier, accusing her of being “poorly informed” or “engagement farming.” The audacity is staggering.

Let’s be crystal clear: this isn't just a dinner. This is about the normalization of Sharia-adjacent ideology and the hijacking of Texas politics by those who pretend to serve our values while kneeling at the altar of multiculturalism and globalism. And while the state’s most important constitutional defenders—Lt. Governor, Governor Abbott, Attorney General Paxton—declined to sponsor Collier’s pro-Constitution event, it was Bryan Harrison’s office that had the courage to step up. That should tell you everything.

This episode of Truth Be Told is not just controversial—it’s vital. Because what’s at stake isn’t one man’s reputation. It’s the soul of Texas. It’s the survival of Christian values. And it’s the future of our nation under siege.

Listen now before they bury it. This is what the mainstream media won’t touch. And it’s exactly why you must.

Watch the full episode of Truth Be Told: