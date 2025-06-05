Dr Jim Thorp Reveals mRNA Shots Slash Ovarian Reserve by 60 Percent in Bombshell Study

In one of the most explosive and controversial episodes of Steel News to date,

sits down with

, a whistleblower OBGYN who's spent over a decade warning about the dark underbelly of Big Pharma's grip on women's health. What he reveals in this must-watch interview is nothing short of catastrophic—and deliberately buried by the so-called “science” overlords in the United States.

“Now what do we see? We see the Cameron study from Turkey showing a 60% reduction in ovarian reserve. This is catastrophic. This is exactly what we've been stating for 10 years.”

Dr. Thorp brings the receipts. Not only is the American medical establishment failing to do its job—they’re actively covering up the damage. Why are critical studies being conducted in Turkey and Czechoslovakia instead of right here at home? Because the United States medical-industrial complex refuses to open the books and expose the truth.

“Why wasn't this done in the United States of America, Anne? Why was this done in Turkey?”

And it gets worse. According to the data exposed in this episode, a shocking 30% reduction in birth rates is now evident thanks to Nemish and colleagues who were brave enough to make their data public. Meanwhile, the American institutions are keeping quiet, even as the next generation suffers.

“Mothers who received the vaccine while they were pregnant, now these children have... prion-like disease with stacking of proteins in a very dangerous pattern.”

This isn’t hyperbole. It’s biological warfare under the guise of public health—inflicted not by foreign enemies, but by our own government in coordination with corrupted global entities.

Dr. Thorp warns the implications are generational. The vaccine injuries we’re seeing may be irreversible. And the children born into this experiment? The evidence is mounting that they’re being sentenced to a lifetime of chronic illness caused by a prion-like protein stacking disorder that mainstream medicine has no plan to fix—because acknowledging it would collapse the entire house of cards.

“It’s so frightening on so many levels... we just don't really understand how we're gonna undo the damage.”

This isn’t just about science. It’s about silence. It’s about control. And it’s about whether America has the courage to wake up before it’s too late.

Watch Steel News with Ann Vandersteel and special guest Dr. Jim Thorp before it’s memory-holed by the establishment. Because when it comes to medical freedom and generational health, silence is complicity—and Ann isn’t staying silent.

