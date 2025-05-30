Karen Kingston Says mRNA Shots Never Left the Schedule Despite Kennedy’s Claims

In one of the most explosive episodes of Unsanctioned yet, Jeff Dornik and Matt Couch welcome biotech analyst and whistleblower

, who drops a bombshell that shatters the carefully curated narrative of “COVID science.” What the regime sold as a reversal of policy is, according to Kingston, nothing more than a

—a distraction designed to keep Big Pharma’s bioweapons on the market and in your kids.

“Yesterday was pure theater. No one knows what that was,” Kingston declares at the top of the segment. And she’s absolutely right. The media celebrated an announcement that the CDC would allegedly remove mRNA COVID-19 shots from its schedule for children, infants, and pregnant women. But guess what? It was smoke and mirrors.

psychological operation

Kingston makes it clear: nothing has changed.

“The CDC schedule hasn’t changed. The shots are still on the schedule.”

Let that sink in. Despite the illusion of reform, mRNA injections are still listed as recommended for the most vulnerable—and most profitable—targets: babies, pregnant women, and children under 12. And not one word from the media. Not one correction. Not one apology for the damage already done.

“They never revoked the authorization for children under the age of 12... They were never even proven to be effective, so they have no business being on the schedule.”

This is regulatory fraud on a global scale. The Biden-HHS cartel is playing both sides of the narrative. They pacify the critics by pretending to backtrack while leaving the deadly pipeline intact. mRNA shots—still on the market. Still being injected. Still reimbursed. Still harming.

“If Medicaid is still paying for shots for babies and children and pregnant women... then they’re still gonna get the shots. It doesn’t matter whether or not they’re on the CDC schedule.”

This is how the machine operates: deception layered on top of deception. The fake announcement of removal gave desperate parents false hope while Big Pharma keeps raking in taxpayer dollars through insurance fraud and government collusion. And Kingston doesn’t flinch in calling it what it is: a criminal enterprise.

“They never even revoked the FDA approval... People were tweeting out, ‘The mRNA shots have been revoked.’ That couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

This is the moment the house of cards should collapse—but only if the American people wake up. The media is gaslighting us with propaganda while unelected bureaucrats like the CDC and FDA continue to push dangerous, unnecessary injections under the banner of “science.”

And yet, the solution is crystal clear—but deliberately avoided by those in power.

“What actually needs to happen is HHS needs to issue... technically it’s the FDA, but Secretary Kennedy could do this.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., if he truly wants to dismantle the Pharma State, must move swiftly and surgically. That means stripping mRNA from the market entirely, ending reimbursement fraud, revoking authorizations, and forcing an immediate halt to the injection of untested, experimental biotech into children’s veins.

The American people were lied to. Coerced. Gaslit. And poisoned. And the worst part? It’s still happening.

This episode of Unsanctioned is more than a red pill—it’s a thermonuclear truth bomb. Jeff Dornik and Matt Couch don’t just let Karen Kingston speak—they amplify the signal that the globalist technocrats have tried to silence from day one.

Watch it. Share it. Then demand justice. Because until every shot is off the shelf, the biowar is still on.

The lies are unraveling, and the illusion is breaking—but only for those willing to see. As the mainstream continues to cover for corrupt institutions and globalist overlords, voices like Karen Kingston, Jeff Dornik, and Matt Couch are sounding the alarm. Don’t let the regime control what you see, hear, or think. Unlock the truth they don’t want you to hear—subscribe to Maverick Broadcasting on Pickax and go paid to access the raw, unfiltered content the regime is desperate to bury.

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned: