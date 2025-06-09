Marjorie Taylor Greene Voted for AI Tyranny Without Actually Reading the Big Beautiful Bill

The latest episode of Unsanctioned with

rips the veil off the bipartisan theater and delivers a raw, unfiltered conversation with Anna Matson that’ll leave the red-pilled crowd nodding — and the establishment squirming. This isn’t your grandma’s GOP podcast. This is war on lies, and Matson doesn’t hold back.

From the Orwellian rise of AI to the bipartisan betrayal of America’s middle class, Matson and Dornik peel back the layers of corruption woven into the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” — a name so absurd it would make Orwell blush.

“Even Elon... has said, like, ‘AI is probably gonna look at humans and be like... you guys are the waste. Let’s get rid of you,’” Matson warns. Yet our bought-and-paid-for Congress just gave AI the keys to the kingdom — stripping states of their ability to regulate it.

You read that right: The richest technocrats on Earth are telling us humans are expendable, and Congress is lining up to help them write the obituary.

And let’s not ignore the convenient ignorance coming from D.C.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene said, ‘If I would have known... I wouldn’t have voted for it.’” Translation? She didn’t read the bill. Just like the rest of them.

Who still reads the bills in this banana republic? According to Matson: “Probably just Thomas Massie and Rand Paul.” Meanwhile, AI regulation gets killed, globalist billionaires gain more control, and the average American is fed a steady diet of tax cuts and inflation — a shiny bribe while your liberty burns.

Dornik doesn’t let the Trump administration off the hook either.

“I don’t think he’s ever cut spending,” he says bluntly. Because while the America First crowd demands fiscal sanity, we get gambling on “future growth” and budget logic that would bankrupt any real business in months.

And then Matson drops the final red pill:

“I have a conspiracy… I think [Trump] brought RFK Jr. in just for votes... but also because if he can actually make people healthy, then it’s less money on Medicare and Medicaid.” Less spending on healthcare? Great. But what if the real goal is quietly gutting safety nets to feed corrupt NGOs while the media claps like trained seals?

This episode of Unsanctioned is a masterclass in uncomfortable truths. It rips through the illusion that Republicans are the adults in the room. It exposes the technocratic collusion between elites like Elon, Bezos, and Thiel. And it doesn’t let the Trump train off the hook for using liberty rhetoric to mask budgetary sleight-of-hand.

Don’t miss this one. Watch it now — before it’s algorithmically buried.

Don’t let the corporate censors and controlled opposition filter your reality. Follow and subscribe to Maverick Broadcasting Network on Pickax to catch every unfiltered clip and full episode from Unsanctioned, Two Mikes, Steel News, Bob & Eric Save America, and more hard-hitting shows the regime wants silenced. Want the raw, uncensored truth? Become a paid subscriber for exclusive content they’ll never allow on legacy platforms. This is where real patriots get informed.

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned: