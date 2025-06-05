Parents Versus Predators: Ann Vandersteel Exposes the Alphabet Mafia's Classroom Brainwashing

In the latest episode of Steel News, Ann Vandersteel launches a no-holds-barred assault on one of the most sinister and overlooked fronts in the culture war: the deliberate psychological and spiritual warfare being waged against American children through the classroom. With the full force of her investigative firepower, Vandersteel pulls back the curtain on the ideological indoctrination machines operating under the false flag of “education,” exposing their deep ties to globalist, secular, anti-parent agendas.

Joining her in this episode is a powerhouse guest—a clinical psychologist, award-winning children’s author, and founder of F.O.R.-US (Freedom of Religion – United Solutions)—a woman whom President Trump personally recognized from the podium, and who has garnered praise from top truth-tellers like Bobby Kennedy Jr., Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Roseanne Barr. Her new book, Let’s Be Critical Thinkers, is a guided missile aimed straight at the heart of the woke mind-virus infecting America’s youth.

“She’s not just sounding the alarm,” Vandersteel said. “She’s giving families the tools to fight back.”

This isn’t about Republican versus Democrat anymore—this is about parents versus predators. The alphabet mafia has moved from parades to preschools, armed with state-funded propaganda, targeting your child’s soul with their “inclusive” curriculum that’s nothing more than Marxist brain rot wrapped in rainbow flags.

“We need people that can get into the heads of these other people and hopefully sort them out,” Vandersteel said, “because they’re trying to drive us off a cliff.”

As the U.S. Supreme Court hears Mohammed v. Taylor, a landmark case challenging whether parents can opt their children out of mandatory LGBTQ+ indoctrination, the timing of this episode couldn’t be more critical. Steel News isn’t just reporting on the case—it’s rallying an army of informed, awakened Americans ready to defend their God-given rights.

This episode lays out the battle plan: empower parents, reject obedience conditioning, and reclaim faith-based education rooted in truth, not ideology.

“Her books are gaining national attention for encouraging critical thinking and faith-based decision-making in an increasingly secularized system,” Vandersteel warns.

Let the cowards cower. Let the elites squirm. Vandersteel and her guest aren’t here to ask permission. They’re here to dismantle the narrative. If you’re tired of being lied to by the Department of Education and gaslit by media shills pushing gender confusion and Godlessness, this is the episode you’ve been waiting for.

Tune in. Get armed. And remember: the future doesn’t belong to the obedient—it belongs to the bold.

Ann Vandersteel isn’t just reporting the news—she’s leading the resistance.

