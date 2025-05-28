Ron Paul Exposes the Bipartisan Scam: "Pure Democracy" Is the Gateway Drug to Tyranny

In the latest incendiary episode of Two Mikes, Dr. Michael Scheuer and Colonel Mike sit down with none other than the original liberty insurgent, former Congressman Ron Paul—a man the establishment fears more than a thousand indictments against Donald Trump. What unfolds is nothing short of a fiery indictment of the phony left-right paradigm, a sobering call to abandon the manipulated idea of "pure democracy," and a rare glimpse into the machinery of American decay.

Ron Paul drops the hammer early: “Most of the time, they're moving in the wrong direction.” And he’s not talking about just Democrats. He’s taking a blowtorch to the entire rigged system—yes, that includes the Mitch McConnells, the Lindsey Grahams, and the neocon traitors who wrap globalism in an American flag.

“There's always this interventionism,” Paul warns, “which is acceptable, politically and psychologically.” In other words, the entire political elite—both parties—are addicted to government interference. They masquerade as opposing forces while secretly worshiping the same god: centralized control.

Sound familiar? It should. That’s how the World Economic Forum and their Soros-fed bureaucrats hijack nations: by selling “intervention” as progress, and “democracy” as salvation.

Paul doesn't pull punches. He calls out the scam for what it is. “They love pure democracy,” he says, and that love affair is our death sentence. Because in their twisted version of democracy, the mob rules, the Constitution is a relic, and individual liberty becomes a fringe belief held only by “domestic extremists.”

Let that sink in: the same people who cry about “saving democracy” are engineering its weaponization. Paul is cutting through decades of propaganda to expose the truth. This is not about left vs. right. This is about the oligarchy vs. America.

The Deep State wants us distracted by partisan theater while they consolidate power in unelected agencies, weaponize the Fed, and implement their digital currency surveillance grid. Paul draws a clear line in the sand: “You have managers, you have people come in, and you have different people trying to decide what the monetary policy is.” Translation: You didn’t vote for them, but they rule over your money, your labor, your future.

This episode of Two Mikes isn't just a podcast—it’s a declaration of war against the controlled demolition of our republic. Ron Paul, Scheuer, and Colonel Mike are lighting the brushfire of truth. It’s up to us to fan the flames.

Watch the full episode of Two Mikes: