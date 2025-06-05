Shannon Joy Unleashes on MAGA Mirage, Elon’s Transhumanist Agenda, and the CDC Lie Machine

In the latest Unsanctioned episode, host

sits down with firebrand truth-teller

—and what unfolds is nothing short of nuclear. This isn’t your standard conservative echo chamber. This is raw, uncensored war against the psychological op being deployed from

the so-called America First movement. The grift is real. The deception is deep. And according to Joy, it’s not just coming from the Left.

“It’s like lie upon lie, wrapped in a deception, folded over into a mistruth, and delivered up to us,” Joy said, opening the floodgates.

within

This episode is a wake-up call. A red pill for those who thought MAGA meant safety. Joy rips the veil off what she calls *“a production”—*a curated psyop starring the very figures many have been led to trust.

And she doesn’t hold back. Not on Trump, not on RFK Jr., not on Maha, not even on Elon Musk—who Joy describes as “a transhumanist and probably a Satan worshiper.”

“I don’t know why he dresses up like Baphomet,” Joy asked. “I don’t know why his mother dresses like a witch.”

Forget the media’s techno-savior mythology. Joy outlines Musk’s real agenda: injecting your brain with Neuralink, owning your biometric data, and laughing to the bank with what she says is “the most pristine, valuable government data from the US Treasury and IRS”—now sitting in his private cloud, untouched by oversight.

This isn’t wild speculation—it’s the uncomfortable truth we’re not supposed to say out loud.

“RFK is fake. Maha is fake. Jay Bhattacharya—fake. Trump is a fake. Elon’s a fake,” Joy declared. “It’s all just a mirage.”

The CDC? Another part of the illusion. Shannon Joy torches the narrative peddled by both Left and Right: that COVID vaccine recommendations were removed for healthy children and pregnant women. In reality, she says, the recommendations were never removed—just spun into oblivion by “jabronis” like Bhattacharya and parroted by conservative outlets too lazy—or complicit—to fact-check.

“It’s a total whopper,” she says. “There is no truth to it whatsoever. Nothing.”

This episode of Unsanctioned doesn’t just peel back the curtain—it tears it down and torches it. The influencers being installed to steer every niche of the freedom movement? Joy calls them “bizarro con influencers,” infiltrators propped up to hijack your loyalty while the machine continues unimpeded.

So if you're still worshipping at the altar of Big Elon, clutching your RFK stickers, or buying into the theater that Trump is still playing 5D chess—stop. This isn’t about Left versus Right anymore. It’s about truth versus illusion.

And Shannon Joy just broke the fourth wall.

While the elites gorge on lab-grown sludge and push you toward cricket burgers and mRNA lettuce, the rest of us are preparing for the collapse they’re orchestrating. If you think the psyops end at politics, think again—your food supply is next. That’s why we trust Prepper All-Naturals—100% American beef, shelf-stable for over a decade, no soy, no garbage, just real meat from regenerative farms. Stock up while you still can, because when the grid goes down and the shelves go empty, propaganda won’t feed your family. Use code MBN for 25% off!

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned: