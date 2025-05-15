Sheriff Mack Exposes Federal Plan to Enslave Local Sheriffs Through Unconstitutional Orders

In an explosive and uncensored episode of Two Mikes, Dr. Michael Scheuer and Col. Mike unravel the truth with none other than Sheriff Richard Mack — a constitutional warrior who stood nose-to-nose with the federal leviathan... and won.

Forget everything you think you know about law enforcement. This is not the watered-down propaganda you get from CNN, or the false virtue-signaling of D.C. swamp rats. Sheriff Mack rips the mask off a tyrannical system built not on justice — but on revenue extraction, population control, and deep-state coercion.

“I call traffic tickets taxation through citation... and you can quote me on that,” Mack tells Two Mikes, revealing a truth that most Americans have felt in their gut for years: traffic enforcement isn’t about public safety — it’s about stealing your money.

Mack, who served over 20 years in law enforcement, drops a megaton bomb on the lie that police work is solely about "keeping you safe." Despite being high in arrests, Mack never shot anyone, never brutalized citizens, and rejected the role of a glorified IRS agent with a badge. According to Mack, the American people are being milked dry under the pretense of safety — a lie designed to fill city coffers and fund the authoritarian bureaucracy.

“Photo radar tickets bring in millions of dollars and really don’t provide any safety increase… it’s all about the money, and it always has been.”

But Sheriff Mack didn’t stop at calling out the traffic ticket cartel. No — he took on the Clinton regime itself. When the Brady Bill came down from D.C. — an unconstitutional federal gun grab disguised as safety legislation — Sheriff Mack stood alone on the front lines.

“The federal government… decided they wouldn’t have federal officers enforcing this. They would commandeer the office of sheriff nationwide and force us to enforce this for free... and threaten to arrest us if we failed to comply.”

This was the Deep State's silent coup against America’s last line of constitutional defense: your elected sheriffs.

But Mack refused to bow. Instead, he filed suit against the United States government. And he won. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mack and Sheriff Jay Printz of Montana, with Justice Scalia penning the decision that reinforced the Tenth Amendment as the nuclear option against federal tyranny.

“It is the most powerful Tenth Amendment decision in the history of our country,” Mack said, calling out the shameful silence of the 3,093 sheriffs who refused to join him. Only seven had the courage.

This is what America First law enforcement looks like: not a badge chaser, not a bootlicker, but a constitutional defender.

Sheriff Mack is the antidote to the modern bureaucratic sellout — a man who knew his oath meant something, and dared to confront a regime that sees our rights as disposable.

The corporate media won’t touch this story. The federal goons at ATF, DOJ, and FBI wish it would disappear. But the truth is too powerful now. The tides are turning. And Sheriff Richard Mack is the kind of lawman this country desperatelyneeds more of.

If you believe in the Constitution, the Tenth Amendment, and the God-given right to keep and bear arms — this is a must-hear episode.

Stream it now. Share it. And stand with the sheriffs who still believe We The People are the true sovereigns in this Republic.

Because as Sheriff Mack proved — one man can still beat the empire.

