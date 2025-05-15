Sheriff Mack Says Feds Framed Sheriff Jenkins to Crush Gun Rights Resistance

The Two Mikes podcast just dropped one of the most explosive episodes yet — and if you’re not listening, you’re missing a critical battlefront in the war for America’s soul.

In a jaw-dropping interview, Sheriff Richard Mack exposes a bone-chilling plot by the Deep State and its federal enforcers to eliminate constitutional sheriffs who refuse to kneel to the gun control agenda. At the center of this travesty? Sheriff Scott Jenkins of Culpeper County, Virginia — a man with a 34-year career of defending the Constitution, the Second Amendment, and his community, now facing 10 years in prison for a supposed bribery scheme that reeks of federal entrapment and political punishment.

“There was no victim, there was no crime,” Sheriff Mack told Two Mikes. “This was a farce… He was set up by somebody within his office… This is a horrible miscarriage of justice.”

This is the new America under the Biden regime: constitutional lawmen are hunted while crack-addled sons of globalist politicians walk free. Sheriff Jenkins’ real crime? Daring to speak about launching criminal investigations into Hunter Biden’s dirty dealings.

Three weeks after that conversation — two sheriffs were arrested. Coincidence? Not a chance. This is how banana republics operate.

And let’s be clear — this isn’t just a one-off case. It’s a calculated purge. Jenkins was one of the first to publicly declare:

“If they try to come and take guns, I’ll deputize everybody in my county.”

That statement alone sent shockwaves through the anti-gun, Soros-funded machine infecting our justice system. Now, they’re using a fake bribery charge — with zero victims, no money used, and no criminal act committed — to sideline a patriot and silence anyone like him.

Col Mike nailed it when he recalled seeing Jenkins at CPAC — one of the most interviewed sheriffs on media row. A crowd favorite. A rising voice of resistance. Now gagged and shackled by federal prosecutors drunk on Biden’s Kool-Aid.

Let’s not mince words: this is what tyranny looks like.

Where is the outrage from GOP leaders? Where are the constitutional warriors rising to defend one of their own?

Sheriff Mack is sounding the alarm:

“Call your congressman, or your senator, or do both. Call both and say, ‘Please, get this to Trump to pardon Sheriff Scott Jenkins.’”

We’re not just witnessing lawfare — we’re watching the slow-motion dismantling of the Republic. Patriots are being criminalized for defending the Bill of Rights, while the DOJ plays cleanup for the Biden crime syndicate.

The Two Mikes have exposed something massive. This isn’t a podcast episode — this is a call to action.

Free Sheriff Jenkins. Investigate the investigators. And never forget — if they can do this to him, you’re next.

Tune in. Share. Resist. The America First movement is under attack from within. It's time to fight back.

And while the regime weaponizes the justice system and prints fiat money to bankroll its tyranny, smart patriots are protecting themselves with real assets. The writing is on the wall — economic collapse, political persecution, and a currency crisis are already here. That’s why we trust My Gold Guy. Get the FREE Gold & Silver Guide now and learn how to shield your savings from the madness. Don’t wait for the dollar to die — take action like a true American.

Watch the full episode of Two Mikes: