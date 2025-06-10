The Abortion Cartel Is Built on Fear, Lies and Financial Slavery

In the latest blistering episode of Battlefront: Frontline, Dustin Faulkner exposes one of the most chilling realities of modern America: that abortion is no longer a “choice”—it’s a corporate mandate. With guest Tacara McKay of Let Them Live, Faulkner doesn’t just peel back the layers of the pro-abortion façade, he rips it clean off. What we find underneath is a campaign of coercion, desperation, and profit-driven genocide, backed by the very same forces trying to erase God, country, and family from the American soul.

“There are just so many different reasons that women feel coerced… 73% of the time, it’s due to financial burden,” reveals McKay.

Let that number hit you: seventy-three percent. That’s not choice. That’s economic warfare. And the abortion cartels know it. This is not health care—it’s extermination masked as mercy. And as McKay bravely points out, these women are often pushed into abortions by abusive partners, by homelessness, by crushing debt... and by a culture that rewards death over life.

McKay’s organization, Let Them Live, is doing what the federal government refuses to do—what Planned Parenthood would never do: provide real support. “We assign them a pregnancy counselor so they can identify their needs and what’s pressuring them into the abortion,” McKay explains. And through crowdfunding, this grassroots movement is saving lives and crushing the Left’s narrative—one mother, one baby at a time.

“We come up with a financial plan for them.”

Translation: where the state says “kill it,” Let Them Live says, “We’ll help you raise it.” This is what America First lookslike—families protected, life valued, women empowered without sacrificing their children to Moloch.

Dustin Faulkner doesn’t shy away from naming names and calling out the truth: we’re dealing with a blood-soaked industry built on fear and desperation. This isn’t just a culture war—it’s a spiritual war. And Let Them Live is on the frontlines, where every dollar raised counters the billions flowing into Big Abortion from woke megacorps, globalist NGOs, and Deep State operatives.

While Hollywood glamorizes baby-killing as “freedom” and the media censors the voices of women shattered by abortion, this episode dares to challenge the narrative. It dares to stand in the gap.

Make no mistake: this is the episode they don’t want you to hear. This is the information they fear.

Because if the American people understood that the abortion crisis is rooted in economic slavery and psychological warfare, the entire house of cards would collapse.

“Dedicated to helping women who are feeling pressured into abortion…”

That’s the real revolution. Not drag queens in classrooms. Not hormone blockers in kids. But Americans refusing to participate in the silent genocide being carried out under the banner of “women’s rights.”

Watch this episode. Share it. And then act.

This isn’t about politics anymore—it’s about survival.

