The Big Beautiful Bill is a Trojan Horse Gutting State Rights While "Conservatives" Cheer It On

In the latest Unsanctioned episode, Jeff Dornik and guest Anna Matson rip the veil off the illusion of democracy, sounding the alarm on how the American system has been hijacked—not just by corrupt politicians, but by a shadow regime weaponizing technology, censorship, and fear to crush dissent and control outcomes. This isn’t politics as usual. This is war.

“The government works for us, not the other way around,” Jeff Dornik declares. But in today’s America, that truth has become subversive. Those who say it are labeled “extremists,” while unelected bureaucrats and tech barons rule unchecked. The so-called Big Beautiful Bill—Washington’s latest AI legislation—is just another nail in the coffin of state sovereignty and individual liberty. As Dornik explains, “It’s banning states from protecting your constitutional rights… wildly unconstitutional.”

Welcome to the AI Deep State.

Buried in “bipartisan” language and sugarcoated as “progress,” this bill strips states of their ability to safeguard their citizens from AI overreach. It’s not innovation—it’s a hostile takeover. “You’re stripping away basically the states all the way down to the individual from having any recourse,” Dornik warns. And he’s right. The regime’s technocrats are setting the table for a digital dictatorship where resistance becomes impossible and dissent is algorithmically erased.

“We need more people like Thomas Massie, more people like Rand Paul,” says Dornik—not more fake MAGA cronies who slap a red hat on tyranny and call it America First.

Anna Matson: The Political Class Fears Candidates Like Her.

Matson, who ran a grassroots campaign and lost by just 29 votes, lays bare the systemic corruption infecting local politics—where censorship, smear tactics, and social media blacklisting are used to prop up the establishment. “My competitor… she banned me from [the local Facebook group],” Matson recounts. “Now my town is in financial crisis because of her.” But the real insult? People celebrate her loss, ignoring the rot they just voted for.

“You're not hurting me,” Matson says. “You're celebrating corruption winning.”

This isn’t just about one election. It’s about an entire generation of patriots being psychologically browbeaten out of running for office. The message is clear: “Play ball or be humiliated.” But Matson refuses to quit. And her message is fire:

“You might lose. Good for you. I am so happy you tried… we have to try or nothing will ever change.”

Change Doesn’t Come From Voting Harder. It Comes From Disrupting the System.

The American people are being played. “About 40% of people just vote down ballot,” Matson reveals. That’s not democracy—that’s mindless obedience. The political class survives on apathy and ignorance, but that only works if we stay asleep.

Unsanctioned exposes the truth: the path to liberty won’t come from Washington—it starts in our towns, with candidates like Anna Matson and voices like Jeff Dornik. If we want the government to fear us again, we must run, speak out, and refuse to comply with this authoritarian technocracy disguised as progress.

The regime has declared war on We the People. It’s time we declare war right back.

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned: