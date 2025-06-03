The Left Lost Gen Z and They Don’t Even Realize It Yet

America isn’t drifting. It’s spiraling. And the @TwoMikes know it. In the latest seismic episode, Dr. Michael Scheuer and Col. Mike sit down with

, the man behind the chillingly accurate "3 Worlds Model" of Christianity’s cultural collapse. Together, they pull back the curtain on the true nature of our post-constitutional, post-Christian, corporate dystopia. And what they reveal is enough to send MSNBC producers into cardiac arrest.

Renn lays it out raw: “We are in a definitively post-Christian culture.” That’s not hyperbole—it’s the cold, cultural reality. From 1964 to 2014, America slid from reverence for Christianity to indifference, and now? We’ve hit the Negative World. The elites—the Davos crowd, the Silicon Valley technocrats, the alphabet agencies—they no longer tolerate Christianity. They openly despise it. “For the first time in the 400-year history of America, sort of official elite culture now views Christianity negatively…or certainly at least skeptically.”

This is more than just the culture war—it’s spiritual warfare. But Renn delivers hope, with a twist only the MAGA faithful will understand. The tide turned in 2020—not just with an election, but with a vibe shift. Renn states it clearly: “Trump’s election in 2020 really did create what they called a vibe shift in the culture.”

What he’s describing is the rebirth of a movement. Not just political. Not just ideological. But spiritual. The anti-American Left overshot with their fetishization of BLM riots, DEI mandates, COVID tyranny, and the institutionalized hatred of traditional values. They pushed so far that even “middle of the road” Americans snapped awake.

“People just got sick of it,” Renn said. “Quality of life degraded… crime was up… homelessness everywhere. People were ready for something else.”

And that “something else” was Trump.

Yes, Trump—the unapologetic warrior of the forgotten man, the wrecking ball to the regime, the first president in modern history to legitimize American Christianity after decades of decline. As Renn puts it, “Unlike in 2016… that has not been the case this time… the left went way, way too far.”

But it’s not just about politics—it’s about morality, civilization, and salvation. The American majority is still waking up. As Renn points out, Gen Z men are returning to church. The old moral frameworks, long thought dead, are reemerging—not through institutions, but through rebellion. Rebellion against the regime. Against the sexual revolution. Against the gambling-industrial complex. Against a system that deems virtue dangerous and perversion virtuous.

And here's the kicker—Trump won the popular vote. Renn drops it casually, but it hits like a thunderclap: “You couldn’t really claim… it was just another exploitation of the electoral college. Well actually, he did. He won the popular vote.”

Let that sink in. The regime media lied. The deep state gaslit. The system rigged. And he still won.

This episode of Two Mikes is more than a podcast—it’s a manifesto. It’s a warning. It’s a torch lit in the darkness of the Negative World. And it’s a reminder that if America is to be saved, it won’t be by elections—it’ll be by awakenings.

Dr. Scheuer, Col. Mike, and Aaron Renn don’t mince words. They don’t play by the regime’s rules. And they sure as hell don’t apologize. They speak truth. And if that scares you? Good.

The Great American Revival isn’t coming—it’s already here.

