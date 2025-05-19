The Vaccine Lie Collapses as Data Shows Hygiene Saved 93 Percent of Lives

In a jaw-dropping episode of Battlefront: Frontline,

goes head-to-head with the establishment narrative, joining forces with Nathan Jones, CEO of Xlear, to dissect one of the most sacred cows of modern medicine: the vaccine myth. And what they reveal should shake every freedom-loving American to their core.

For decades, the medical-industrial complex—partnered tightly with Big Pharma, corporate media, and corrupted public health agencies—has force-fed the American people one narrative: that vaccines are the sole reason for increased life expectancy and improved health outcomes. But according to Jones, the truth isn’t just different—it’s been deliberately buried.

“All of that is what contributed to that increase in longevity and quality of life, and what is happening today is our public health agencies are completely ignoring that,” Jones states. “They're not talking about that. They're talking about, ‘Oh, it's the vaccines. The vaccines did it all.’ I mean, have you heard, have you heard anybody talking about how much hygiene and sanitation did to increase our longevity? Or is it all about the vaccines?”

Dustin Faulkner hits the nail on the head: “It's all about the one side, which is the vaccines.”

“Exactly,” Jones responds. “And what do you think is right? You think it's that we were washing our hands, that we were cleaning our bedding, washing our clothes, that we had clean water piped to our house so we could brush our teeth? Or do you think it was the vaccines?”

This is the kind of common-sense question the so-called “experts” in white coats never want to answer. And when you dodig into the data, the results are clear.

Jones drops the hammer: “If you just do a search online, the one that comes up the most is 93% is because of hygiene and sanitation, and 7% is because of vaccines and pharmaceuticals. And I think that's probably about as close as we're gonna get to the correct estimate.”

Subscribe on Pickax

Read that again. Ninety-three percent. Hygiene, sanitation, clean water, and basic cleanliness—not injections. And yet we have built an empire of power, profit, and control around those jabs. Why? Because control is more valuable than truth in the eyes of the regime.

And Jones takes it even further—calling out the COVID con directly: “I mean, think about it. Think about it. If during COVID people had used a nasal spray with xylitol or iota carrageenan, they would've reduced the incidence of COVID by roughly 75 to 80%.”

You didn’t hear that on CNN. You didn’t see Fauci pushing that. Why? Because there’s no multi-billion-dollar kickback scheme for xylitol. There’s no emergency-use authorization for common sense. Just masks, mandates, lockdowns, and jabs—because that’s what padded the pockets of the pharmaceutical elite and extended the surveillance reach of the federal beast.

This episode of Battlefront: Frontline is nothing short of revolutionary. It shatters the lies we’ve been spoon-fed for generations and restores a powerful truth: Americans aren’t dying because of a lack of vaccines—they’re dying because of a lack of honest leadership.

Unleash the power of The Wellness Company's Ivermectin+Mebendazole—a potent antiparasitic duo combining 25mg of Nobel Prize-winning Ivermectin and 250mg of Mebendazole per capsule, designed to eradicate parasites and support overall health. Use code MBN at checkout for 10% off.

Share

Watch the full episode of Battlefront: Frontline: