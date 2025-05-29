This Is What Happens When the State Protects Predators Instead of Children

In one of the most disturbing yet essential episodes of The Radical Republicans, Jarome Bell and

pull back the curtain on a survivor's firsthand account of child trafficking—an unfiltered, undeniable look at how predators operate in America under the noses of law enforcement, the justice system, and in some cases, even parents.

This isn’t fiction. This is the raw reality that many refuse to confront.

Ryan Matta recounts the story of a 13-year-old girl from Virginia who was abandoned by her family and targeted by an older man who offered her a shopping spree. “She was sitting on the curb,” Matta said, “and somebody showed up and offered her some, a new dress and to take her out shopping.” The man bought her clothes, took her to dinner, then introduced her to a house where multiple girls were already being held. What followed was a long period of abuse and manipulation.

“They were basically a sex slave,” Matta said bluntly.

The details get darker. The man drove her around Florida in his Corvette, allegedly showing her off to his friends in disturbing and inappropriate ways. “She was in his Corvette… riding around at 13… showing him off to his friends without her shirt on,” Matta stated. This is not just sick—it’s calculated. This man was reportedly bold enough to flaunt his abuse, seemingly without fear of consequence.

She eventually managed to place a desperate call to a childhood friend—her only lifeline to the outside world. “She’s 13. She calls this guy that she used to… be best friends [with], the only person that she could trust and talk to… and told him the story about like, ‘I’m gonna run away when I get time,’” Matta explains. But help didn’t come immediately.

Shortly after that call, the man became violent, erratic, and paranoid. “You talk to somebody, you’re gonna get me sent to prison,” he reportedly shouted. He packed up the girls and fled to a farmhouse in rural Florida. And that’s where the story finally turns: federal agents arrived. “She’s completely naked… FBI busted… ‘FBI,’ arms in the air and they save her,” Matta recalled.

She was 15 by then. Two years gone. Stolen.

And the trauma didn’t end with her rescue.

“When they… call her parents and say, ‘Hey, this is what happened to your daughter,’” Matta said, “her mom slapped her in the face… and just stared at her like a deer in headlights.” This survivor wasn’t just failed by one man. She was failed by the people who should have protected her the most.

The episode doesn’t pull punches—and neither should we.

We must ask: How many other stories like this are out there? How many predators go unchecked because victims are silenced, disbelieved, or handed back to dysfunctional homes? This isn’t just about one man. It’s about an underground pipeline of exploitation that flourishes under bureaucracy, apathy, and institutional failure.

The Radical Republicans aren’t afraid to talk about what legacy media won’t. This episode demands that Americans face a brutal truth: trafficking doesn’t just happen in third-world countries or elite island compounds. It happens in our neighborhoods, our schools, and even within our families.

This isn’t just an exposé. It’s a wake-up call.

Listen to the episode. Share it with courage. Then ask yourself: What are we doing to stop it?

Because if we don't fight for our children, no one else will.

Watch the full episode of The Radical Republicans: