Ukrainian Handlers Caught Grooming Teen Assassin to Kill Trump

The regime wants this buried—but we’re dragging it into the light.

In the latest episode of Battlefront: Frontline, host

and guest Jason Sullivan unleash a blistering exposé on what appears to be a third assassination plot targeting President Donald J. Trump. And the implications are far darker than the mainstream media wants you to believe. According to Sullivan, this wasn’t just another “lone wolf” attack. This was coordination. This was foreign interference. This was war.

“This is insane,” Faulkner says as the episode kicks off. “What is this guy—this young man—who wanted to go and assassinate...?” His question lingers, rhetorical but urgent.

The man in question? Nikita Kasap, a 17-year-old who slaughtered his own mother and stepfather before stealing $14,000 and setting out for West Palm Beach—armed, dangerous, and determined. The target? President Trump. The connection? Ukraine. And possibly intelligence-backed handlers working through encrypted communication platforms.

According to Sullivan, who’s been pouring through a leaked FBI affidavit not yet indexed in PACER, Kasap wasn’t acting alone. “He was coordinating with individuals on encrypted networks overseas,” he explained. “And some of these individuals that we found out... it very clearly looks to be like handlers. He was dealing with handlers overseas.”

Let that sink in: a 17-year-old American citizen, mentally unstable and manipulated, was being steered toward political assassination by foreign operatives linked to Ukraine. Is it really a coincidence? Or is Ukraine—bankrolled by Biden and the D.C. war machine—just a puppet state running ops against MAGA America?

The receipts are undeniable. A 26-page document includes communications between Kasap and an account tied to a phone number with a +380 country code—Ukraine. “We reversed that phone number,” Sullivan revealed. “And the phone number begins with country code 380... that's Ukraine.”

So we have a blueprint: a disturbed minor, manipulated by overseas actors, funded by stolen money, and headed directly toward a confrontation with President Trump. And he just happens to have been in Ukraine right before launching this mission?

This isn’t fiction. This is Deep State reality.

Sullivan doesn’t mince words: “That means there’s a mole.” Someone is facilitating these attacks. Someone is letting them through the cracks—whether it’s rogue intelligence, compromised officials, or foreign black ops with U.S. sanctioning. And all of it points toward a full-blown psychological and physical war against America First patriots.

Faulkner summed up the sentiment shared by every patriot watching: “This is insane.” But what’s truly insane is the coordinated silence from corporate media, the FBI’s lack of transparency, and the regime’s obsession with censoring voices like Dustin Faulkner and Jason Sullivan.

If you're not tuning in to Battlefront: Frontline, you’re not getting the truth. You’re getting gaslit by the very apparatus that’s enabling targeted political violence.

Watch this episode. Share it. Archive it. Because this is the war they don’t want you to see. And the enemy isn’t just at the gate—they’re inside it.

Only the strong will stand. Only the aware will survive.

Battlefront: Frontline is on the frontlines of the information war. And this time, they’ve uncovered something they can never walk back.

“They want us silenced. But we are not afraid. And we are not alone.” — Dustin Faulkner

Watch the full episode of Battlefront: Frontline: