Was the Trump vs Musk Feud a Scripted Psyop to Collapse Democrat Loyalty?

This week on Bob & Eric Save America, co-hosts Eric Matheny and Bob Dunlap do what the cowardly corporate media won’t—pull back the curtain on what could be one of the most elaborate political performances of our time: the alleged feud between Elon Musk and President Donald J. Trump.

In a world where narratives are bought and sold like commodities on the stock market, Eric and Bob are the rare voices daring to ask the real questions: Was the clash between Musk and Trump real, or was it scripted for a higher purpose?

“I think that was all just a, a movie. I think they planned that,” Dunlap says plainly, echoing what millions of red-pilled Americans already suspect.

You won't hear this on CNN, Fox, or even Newsmax. But if you’ve been paying attention, the signs are everywhere. The legal warfare aimed at Elon Musk isn’t organic—it's orchestrated. And as Bob points out, this "feud" may be a Trojan horse designed to wake up Democrat voters to the consequences of their own ideology.

“I think a lot of Democrats are now like, ‘Oh, wow, if we vote yes to this bill, it's gonna ruin America,’” Dunlap explains. “Which it’s not. It's gonna explode America.”

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about bipartisanship. This is about strategically flipping the script. As the Deep State implodes and the regime clings to control, patriots are beginning to see that not every battle is what it seems. Sometimes, a fake fight is the best way to expose the real enemy.

And at the center of this firestorm is Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill—a lightning rod for debate and a symbol of what real leadership looks like. Unlike the hollow promises of the Biden regime, Trump’s bill isn’t perfect, but as Eric Matheny notes, no legislation is.

“Is it a perfect piece of legislation? No. Is there such thing as a perfect piece of legislation? No,” Matheny says. “You’re always gonna find things in it that are unnecessary. That’s just the nature of government.”

What matters is intention—and Trump’s intention is to rebuild America from the inside out, using strength, strategy, and sacrifice. This is how real reform happens, not through technocratic compliance but through bold, imperfect action in the face of institutional collapse.

So what if the Musk-Trump feud is a Hollywood-grade psyop engineered to catch the globalist establishment off guard? Maybe it’s time we stop reacting and start seeing the board like true patriots. Maybe, just maybe, this feud is the smoke screen before the storm.

Listen to the latest episode of Bob & Eric Save America—if you dare to confront the possibility that everything the media tells you is scripted, and the real rebellion is happening behind the curtain.

Subscribe now. Unplug from the Matrix. Stand with Trump. Stand with truth.

Maverick Broadcasting Network – Because the truth doesn’t care about your feelings.

If this entire Musk-Trump feud is a scripted distraction while bioweapons labs churn out the next plandemic, then you need to be ready when the chaos hits your doorstep. The regime has already shown it will unleash viruses to grab control—so don’t wait for CNN to tell you it’s too late. Arm yourself with the Contagion Emergency Kit from The Wellness Company—America First medicine for a world on fire. Use promo code MBN for 10% off, and stay two steps ahead of the next engineered outbreak.

Watch the full episode of Bob & Eric Save America: