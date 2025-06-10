Whistleblower Exposes CCP Plot to Use COVID as a Weapon Against America

On the latest explosive episode of Two Mikes, Dr. Michael Scheuer and Col. Mike sit down with whistleblower and truth warrior Victor Hugo Vaca—a man the Mockingbird Media tried to erase. In a gripping, no-holds-barred discussion, Vaca pulls back the curtain on the COVID con job and exposes the sinister marriage of Big Pharma, corrupt governors, and globalist Chinese operatives—right out of the shadows and into the light.

“CBS News interviewed me two hours for a 60 Minutes segment, and none of it aired. They could’ve saved lives... I was exposing what was going on.” — Victor Hugo Vaca

Let that sink in. CBS News, one of the pillars of corporate propaganda, sat on bombshell information that could have halted the psy-op we now know as the COVID lockdown hoax. Instead of broadcasting truth, they buried it. Why? Because the truth didn’t match the fear porn they were selling.

Vaca didn't just stumble into this. He was invited—recruited—by a Chinese agent named Hua Ping Wang. According to Vaca, this CCP-linked operative dangled riches and fame if he agreed to become the face of the COVID industrial complex. His role? Sell masks, pimp out vaccines, and cut deals with the very people who locked down your businesses and muzzled your kids.

“Hua Ping Wang told me I was gonna be rich and famous... doing the deal with Governor Newsom... selling the vaccines.” — Victor Hugo Vaca

This isn’t theory. Vaca claims to have emails—real documentation—sent to the State Department, DHS, and the CIA. He rang the alarm bells. No one listened. Or worse, they did listen—and then helped suppress the evidence. If true, this is nothing short of treason.

The American people were played—again. But this time, the mask (no pun intended) is coming off. The truth is leaking out, and patriots like Vaca are stepping up with the receipts. The regime can no longer contain the dam of suppressed information. Their fear narrative is crumbling under the weight of facts, and the Two Mikes are here to swing the wrecking ball.

This episode is a red pill you won’t want to miss. It connects the dots between Chinese infiltration, state-sponsored psychological operations, and the media's active role in silencing whistleblowers. And it lays bare just how close we came to letting foreign agents and tyrannical governors seize absolute control over the American people—using fear and lies as their weapons.

Watch this episode of Two Mikes and hear what CBS wouldn’t dare air. The time for blind trust in the media is over. This is war for the soul of our Republic. And finally, the truth is on the airwaves.

