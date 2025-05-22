Wokeness Is the Real Threat to Military Readiness

In the latest episode of The Radical Republicans, host Jarome Bell detonates the woke cult’s lies with nothing but facts, logic, and a blast of unfiltered truth. While the leftist media weeps over a Supreme Court ruling upholding military readiness, the show lays bare what this tantrum is really about—Marxist brainwashing, identity-based victimhood, and the total erasure of American strength.

Bell didn’t just talk about it—he played their own words. And it’s even more deranged than you'd expect.

Take self-proclaimed activist Britney Taryn, a walking parody of woke hysteria, who shrieked:

“It didn’t start with gas chambers. It started when people looked away… Queer and trans people are being targeted again… This is a siren.”

Let that sink in. The far-left is now equating basic national defense policy—like banning mentally and physically unfit individuals from war zones—with the Holocaust. That’s not analysis. That’s pure weaponized delusion.

Britney Taryn goes on:

“Today, the US Supreme Court ruled that trans people are banned from serving in the military, not because of their actions, but because of who they are.”

Wrong. It’s exactly about actions—actions that affect combat readiness, cohesion, and trust in battle. You don't win wars with pronouns and TikTok therapy sessions. You win with discipline, unity, and strength.

But it gets worse. The clip spirals into full-blown historical cosplay, comparing the United States to Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, Mussolini’s Italy, and even Uganda. Taryn babbles:

“Guess who else banned trans people from the military? You guessed it… Nazi Germany.”

This is the level of psychotic derangement we’re dealing with. A nation enforcing common-sense standards for military fitness is now fascist because it won’t let woke activists rewrite battlefield doctrine with queer theory.

And let’s be clear—this is what the radical left is doing: rewriting truth to collapse civilization. Their strategy? Flood the zone with emotionally manipulative garbage, scream “fascism” until your ears bleed, and then demand absolute submission to their ideological cult. And if you disagree? You're the new Hitler.

Jarome Bell ended the segment with a simple but powerful response:

“Okay.”

One word. That’s all it took. Because it is that insane. And he knows our audience sees through the fog.

This episode of The Radical Republicans isn’t just must-listen—it’s a war cry. A bold refusal to surrender to the alphabet army's psychological warfare. The military isn’t a sandbox for social experiments—it’s a war machine. And America First means putting warriors—not wounded identities—in command.

The globalist Left wants your kids confused, your military castrated, and your nation erased. Don’t let them. Subscribe now, share this episode, and help us rip the mask off the fascists masquerading as freedom fighters.

This is the front line in the war for America's soul. Choose a side.

Watch the full episode of The Radical Republicans: