AMERICA UNDER SIEGE: How Democrats Have Turned Black Communities Into Battlegrounds for Illegals and Treasonous Tyranny

In a scorching new episode of The Radical Republicans, Commander Jarome Bell and the relentless

rip the mask off the establishment’s grotesque betrayal of Black America and the total invasion of our nation by illegal operatives—many of whom are now embedded in our own government. This isn’t hyperbole. This is the destruction of a nation from within.

Jarome Bell doesn't pull punches: “We have to stop doing that shit... these Democrat neighborhoods run by Blacks, that's run by... these people, and they're still shitholes.” He’s not wrong. For 30, 40, 50 years, these communities have been voting for their oppressors—grifters like AOC and Maxine Waters—who don’t even live in the hellholes they pretend to represent. Meanwhile, the neighborhoods rot.

Enter JJ Carrell with a bombshell: “In the Chicago School District... almost 50% [of the students] are illegal aliens.” Even worse? “The illegal alien population that doesn't speak English has better test scores than Black kids.” Why? Because the system robs Black Americans of resources—redirecting funds to English-as-a-second-language programs while ignoring the very people these districts were supposedly created to serve.

It’s ethnic replacement, plain and simple. Carrell drops the real nuclear truth: “They were giving illegal aliens $9,000 vouchers for housing,” while bulldozing Black Americans out of bombed-out zones that already look like Hiroshima. This is economic warfare. This is state-sponsored ethnic cleansing under the guise of “equity.”

And the treason doesn’t stop there. “Our government is filled with traitors,” Carrell says—and he means it. Sitting in the halls of Congress is Rep. Dahlia Ramirez of Illinois, who openly admitted to being an illegal alien on the congressional record. That’s right—an illegal alien giving orders to American citizens from a seat in Congress. And no one batted an eye.

“If I still had arrest authority,” JJ says, “I would've already arrested and deported her fat ass back to that crap hole country.” And he’s right. The American Republic is being annihilated by agents of foreign nations, all under the umbrella of the Democrat cartel, protected by cowards in both parties.

So ask yourself, America: how much longer are we going to tolerate this? How long will we allow illegal invaders to steal our schools, destroy our cities, and occupy our government?

This is more than treason. This is an orchestrated takedown of the greatest country on Earth. And The Radical Republicans just exposed it.

Watch it. Share it. And prepare.

If you’re sick of the lies, the gaslighting, the globalist mouthpieces polluting your mind with controlled narratives—then it’s time to break free. Follow Maverick Broadcasting Network on Pickax, the last refuge for uncensored, America First truth. Subscribe for free to get our explosive email newsletter packed with facts they don’t want you to see. And if you’ve got the spine to support real journalism in the face of tyranny, become a paid subscriber and help us stay in this fight. The Republic depends on it.

Watch the full episode of The Radical Republicans: