While No Kings "Rallies" Mock the Flag, Real Americans Rally Behind It and Refuse to Kneel

As globalists tighten the noose around American sovereignty and drag our children through the psychological meat grinder of woke indoctrination, Stern’s Flag Day Livestream came roaring in like a digital Paul Revere, warning patriots that the fight isn’t coming—it’s already here.

This wasn’t a ceremony. This was a full-blown pushback against the psychological warfare being waged on our soil. While mainstream outlets pump out garbage about “inclusive nationalism” and reframe Old Glory as a “controversial symbol,” Stern’s event did the unthinkable—it spoke the truth.

One of the guest speakers laid it down:

“The flag… is a thread that weaves through so many moments holding us together… a symbol of hope of what we can be at our greatest.”

That’s the part the Marxist left wants erased. They hate the idea that the American flag represents unity, sacrifice, and individual liberty. They want you atomized. They want your kids on puberty blockers, your churches emptied, and your guns turned in. But this livestream flipped the script. This was a reminder that the flag is not theirs to redefine. It belongs to us—We the People.

Leave a comment

“When I see that American flag waving high, it’s a nudge… to uphold the values the flag represents… the very values our nation was founded upon.”

That’s exactly what this livestream represented: defiance. Not the limp-wristed, hashtag kind—real, unapologetic, patriotic defiance. A digital battleground where the flag isn’t lowered, it’s raised higher.

Steve Stern’s message was clear: if we don’t carry the torch of American greatness, no one else will. And with events like this, the silent majority is finding its voice—and it’s thundering with the power of truth.

This is more than Flag Day. This is the frontline of the information war. And @sternamerican just lit the fuse.

Get more from Jeff Dornik in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Supermassive Black Coffee isn’t just another dark roast—it’s “the uprising brewing beneath the surface,” fire‑roasted in old‑school Victorian drums to deliver bold, rich flavors with smoky dark‑chocolate undertones and a smooth finish. And now, you can join the rebellion at a discount: use code MBN at checkout for 20 % off your next bag. Fuel your resistance with every unapologetic sip—because true patriots deserve a coffee that’s as fearless as they are.

Watch the full livestream event:

Check out some of the latest shows from Maverick Broadcasting Network on Rumble: