Chinese Biowarfare Operatives Are Running U.S. Labs While the Deep State Watches

In a bombshell episode of Battlefront: Frontline,

detonates the truth about Communist China's stealth invasion of American institutions—and the Deep State's silent approval.

“This is concerning,” Faulkner warns. “Coming off of COVID and the Wuhan bioweapon leak, what we’re seeing now is straight-up subversion. And the American people have no idea.”

This isn’t speculation. This isn’t theory. This is raw intelligence from inside the machine. Faulkner is joined by Ava Chen of the New Federal State of China, who drops verified intel on two Chinese nationals embedded in U.S. labs—operating under multiple identities while collecting and transmitting bioweapon-level research data directly to the Chinese Communist Party.

“These individuals aren’t innocent students,” Chen states. “They have triple identities. They’re operatives of the PLA Bio Defense Force and the Ministry of State Security. They answer to Communist military and intel handlers while working in our labs.”

Triple agents—planted in American universities, camouflaged as scholars, stealing secrets and weaponizing them for the CCP.

But here’s the real shocker: U.S. intelligence knows. They’ve known. And they’re doing nothing.

“There’s no reason why the intel community doesn’t know this,” Chen confirms. “They know. They’ve chosen not to act.”

Why? Because they’re compromised. Because the American intelligence apparatus isn’t protecting this country—it’s protecting globalist partnerships and Beijing bank accounts. They’ve turned a blind eye to a full-scale biowarfare infiltration right under our noses.

COVID was just the opening salvo. The war is happening now—quiet, calculated, and funded by your taxpayer dollars.

Battlefront: Frontline is pulling no punches. This is frontline truth in the age of deep deception. Tune in, arm yourself with knowledge, and prepare for what’s next.

