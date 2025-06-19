No Kings Protest Revealed as Communist-Laced Soros Psy-Op Against the Constitution

While the sheep marched for their Soros stipends under the banner of “No Kings,” real Americans tuned in to Bob & Eric Save America—where Eric Matheny and Bob Dunlap obliterated the globalist narrative, honored our wartime president Donald Trump on his 79th birthday, and exposed the latest synthetic uprising as the astroturfed theater it is.

“Happy Saturday and happy birthday—79 years young—to our president, our commander-in-chief Donald Trump,” said Matheny, launching into a monologue that should be etched in stone. “There is a guy who doesn't need this… He puts himself willingly into the fight day in and day out… He has taken 91 felony counts… bullets, slings and arrows for the American people.”

Let that sink in. At an age when most billionaires are sipping mojitos in Monaco, President Trump is taking fire in the trenches for the soul of the Republic. He chose to stand and fight. This is the very spirit George Washington envisioned—not career politicians groveling to Beijing, but titans of industry returning to give back.

And while Trump represents the old-school American ideal of rugged service, what do we see on the streets of this once-great country? The “No Kings” protests—1,800 staged events nationwide, bankrolled by the shadowy globalist class. These aren’t grassroots. They’re astroturf. Eric lays it bare: “None of this is organic… This is all coming from Soros. It's coming from the globalists.”

It’s all scripted. Manufactured rage from college dropouts and caffeine junkies who wake up at noon and play revolutionary cosplay. “On the West Coast they’re still sleeping… These are lazy people… They'll get out there when they do,” Eric said. And when they do, they block traffic, harass mothers, and demand the destruction of America’s constitutional system. They don’t want liberty—they want submission.

Meanwhile, in red-state strongholds like Florida, patriots know how to protest peacefully—and the moment it turns violent, it’s over. “You're allowed to peacefully protest but the minute it turns into a riot, we don’t tolerate that,” said Eric. Unlike California, where law and order collapsed under Antifa’s rule, the Sunshine State is still shining with American strength.

The episode wasn’t just a birthday toast to Trump—it was a declaration of war against the technocratic parasites who want to gut our nation and enslave us digitally. And yes, they brought up Biden—the hologram president, the empty suit, the puppet. “Joe Biden was a puppet. He was asleep at the wheel. He wasn’t even running the show,” said Eric, hammering home what we all know: Joe was never in charge. Obama’s third term is being run from the basement by bureaucrats and billionaires.

This isn’t just a podcast. This is battlefield media. Bob & Eric Save America isn’t pulling punches. They’re pulling the curtain back on a regime that wants you chipped, silenced, and enslaved.

So while the Marxist mobs chant “No Kings,” we say, “No Slaves.” No digital chains. No globalist overlords. And yes—Happy 79th to the Lion of Mar-a-Lago. He’s not a king. He’s a warrior. And we’ve never needed him more.

Watch this episode. Share it. Wake up your neighbor. The Republic won’t survive unless the people rise.

As we sign off from this powerful episode, remember this: while globalist puppets conspire to dilute your spirit, real patriots fuel their fight with conviction and uncompromising energy. If you’re tired of the corporate sludge masquerading as coffee in every chain store, it’s time to rise up—with Supermassive Black Coffee. Crafted from 100% organic beans, fire‑roasted in Victorian‑era roasters to ignite bold, dark‑chocolate depth and a smooth, smoky finish, this brew is the rebel’s morning ritual. Tap into the rebellion, shatter the chains of mediocrity, and storm your day with a cup that refuses to lie down. Use code MBN at checkout for 20% off—because real warriors demand real fuel. Click here to order.

Watch the full epsiode of Bob & Eric Save America: