In a jaw-dropping episode of Steel News,

and investigative researcher Ashton Forbes break open a Pandora’s box of suppressed tech, government collusion, and the future the elites are desperately trying to hide. This isn’t fringe—it’s the suppressed frontier of science, and the battle lines have already been drawn.

“But if you look at point energy, teleportation,” Ann Vandersteel begins, “and if AI were totally suddenly available and made public... how do we manage this beast?” The beast is real—and it's not just artificial intelligence, it's the emergence of zero-point energy and teleportation tech that could shatter the stranglehold of the globalist energy cartel overnight.

Forbes doesn’t mince words. “We can potentially have unlimited energy—free energy, if we would call it that,” he says. But here's the kicker: this doesn’t mean utopia. It means total systemic collapse of the control grid. “What does our society look like?” he asks. A world where scarcity is engineered, and freedom is forbidden unless controlled by the same technocrats who brought us lockdowns, surveillance, and forever wars.

The transition to a post-scarcity world isn’t just about having enough power—it's about who controls the flow of that power. “There still needs to be a system of how do we distribute resources,” Forbes explains. Because even in a world of “free energy,” the Deep State will manufacture bottlenecks, erect digital barriers, and hoard access like a currency of control.

Ann nails it: “I think it’s gonna be a great equalizer… it’s gonna end this energy slavery that we find ourselves in with $500 energy bills.” That’s exactly what terrifies the global elite—an end to engineered dependency. If energy becomes truly decentralized, the surveillance state dies, and the people rise.

This episode isn’t just a conversation. It’s a warning. A revolution is coming—one built not on protests or politics, but on technology suppressed and hidden in black projects for decades. And when it breaks through, the battle won’t be over access. It’ll be over control.

Are you ready for the post-scarcity war?

Watch the full episode of Steel News: