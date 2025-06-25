Chinese Satellites Are Helping The Houthis Target US Warships

In a bombshell episode of Two Mikes, Dr. Michael Scheuer and Colonel Mike sit down with defense expert

to pull the curtain back on a truth so radioactive, the Pentagon hopes you never hear it. This isn't your sanitized, flag-waving fantasy from Fox News or CNN. This is the brutal, raw reality of a collapsing empire—an empire brought to its knees not by foreign armies, but by decades of bureaucratic incompetence and technological arrogance.

“It blows your mind,” Col Mike says, reacting to the data that proves the revolution in military affairs isn’t coming—it’s here, and America is not ready.

Weichert breaks it down with precision: “We’ve now seen it displayed in Ukraine, India, Pakistan, and throughout the Middle East, where the freaking Houthis are outmatching a supposedly modern military in Israel.” That’s right—the same Houthis the mainstream media mocks as "rebels" are using advanced Chinese-guided ballistic missiles to chase U.S. aircraft carriers out of the Red Sea.

This is no longer theoretical. This is humiliation in real-time. Weichert was mocked for waging a so-called “jihad” against the aircraft carrier. Now? That “jihad” looks more like prophecy. “The Harry S. Truman was basically limping out of the region,” he recounts, “because they were so scared about the Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles.”

And the kicker? “China was using their satellites to help the Houthis range the aircraft carrier.” Wake up. Our enemies are coordinating in real-time using orbital warfare and asymmetric tech—and meanwhile, the Pentagon is still playing World War II cosplay.

“Our systems are irrelevant and obsolete,” Weichert warns. “The aircraft carrier is basically a souped-up World War II vehicle. That’s what it is.” If that doesn’t terrify you, you’re not paying attention.

This is what the Deep State doesn’t want MAGA America to know: that the globalists in charge of our military-industrial complex have sold us a $900 billion illusion of power, while real battlefield innovation has left us in the dust.

It’s time to stop saluting incompetence and start demanding accountability.

