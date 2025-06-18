Jack Maxey Claims ISIS and Al-Qaeda Were Controlled by Western Intelligence

In a blistering episode of The Two Mikes, Dr. Michael Scheuer and Col. Mike sat down with Jack Maxey for what may be one of the most explosive interviews to date. Maxey, a controversial figure known for his investigative work around the Hunter Biden laptop and global intelligence networks, didn’t hold back. This episode goes deep—into the tangled alliances between Western intelligence and Middle Eastern terror networks, into backdoor diplomacy, and into alleged high-stakes blackmail involving President Donald J. Trump.

Maxey lit the fuse early: “That’s the greatest lie—‘Our enemies are your enemies. If they do it to us here, they’re gonna do it to you there’—and we’ll make sure, 'cause ISIS works for us. Al-Qaeda did too, but we kinda pretend they’re broken now.” A claim like that, in today’s climate, isn’t just controversial—it’s radioactive. Yet Maxey insists the evidence is out there, waiting for anyone brave enough to dig.

Col. Mike piled on, pointing fingers at the Qatari regime: “The gutter is holding Hezbollah. They’re making them billionaires. Well, who the hell told them to go there? Bibi and who else, right? Who put them there?” The disdain in his voice was clear, and the questions—still unanswered—hit a nerve about the shadowy geopolitics driving Middle East power plays.

But it was Maxey’s next story that truly stunned: a firsthand account of a clandestine meeting in Cannes, inside the Emir of Qatar’s private quarters at the Carlton Hotel. “I get called up by somebody who’s close in Trump’s circle,” Maxey said. “There’s this Frenchman who wants to meet you… The guy’s name is Philippe Aguilar. The meetings occur inside the Emir of Qatar’s private apartments… And I was told they had tremendous blackmail on Donald Trump.”

These are allegations that will not sit quietly. Whether you believe Maxey or not, this episode demands to be heard. It's a rare moment of raw, unfiltered dialogue, where sacred cows are slaughtered and establishment narratives are put on trial.

Tune in now to The Two Mikes—where the gloves come off and the real stories begin.

Wach the full episode of Two Mikes: